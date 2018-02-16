Intelligence Bureau official found dead in Rajasthan

KOTA: A 32-year-old Intelligence Bureau official was found dead along roadside in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday. The official identified as Chetan Prakesh Galav, who is posted in New Delhi, went to his parents' house in Ramganjmandi town last morning, SHO of Jhalawar's Sadar police station Sanjay Prasad Meena said.

The official failed to reach his house in Jhalawar till late in the evening yesterday after which his family members started searching for him, he said. He was found lying along the Bhawanimandi-Jhalawar road by his family members who rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SHO said.

The official's body was handed over to his family members after postmortem today for the last rites, another police officer Sanjay Prasad Meena said. The exact reason of death could be known only after the postmortem report is received, he said.

A case has been registered in the matter and investigation was underway, Meena said.

