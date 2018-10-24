हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nageshwar Rao

Interim CBI chief Nageshwar Rao to supervise all sensitive cases including Vijay Mallya, AgustaWestland

NEW DELHI: The interim CBI chief Nageshwar Rao, appointed on late Tuesday night, will supervise all sensitive cases including matters related Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland.

Rao, previously posted as the CBI Joint Director, was appointed as the interim head of the investigative agency by the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday. 

On Wednesday morning, CBI Director Alok Verma, Special Director Rakesh Asthana and Additional Director AK Sharma were sent on leave. At least three top officers working closely with the top two feuding CBI bosses have also been sent on leave.

Verma has now approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision. His case will be heard on Friday, October 26.

Calling it an extraordinary situation, Union Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe into the bribery case against Asthana. 

Later in the day, the CBI also appointed a new team to probe the bribery charges against Asthana. Several top officers in the investigative agency were also transferred during the day.

Opposition came down heavily on the internal tussle at the CBI, holding the Narendra Modi government responsible for the entire mess and denting the central probe agency's credibility. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also raked up the Rafale angle behind the action against Verma.

