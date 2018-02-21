International Mother Language Day 2018: Did you know one language disappears every 2 weeks?

Here's a quick little info on On International Mother Language Day 2018: Did you know one language disappears on average every two weeks?

Our linguistic in increasingly being threatened, says the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This results in the loss of an entire cultural and intellectual heritage.

International Mother Language Day 2018, which is celebrated every year on 21 February for the last 20 years, is an endeavour stop this disintegration of language and culture.

International Mother Language Day 2018's theme is Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“This year, UNESCO commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its bold statement that ‘no discrimination can be made on the basis of language’, and celebrates its translation into more than 500 languages,” said the organisation.

“Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.”

On this day, UNESCO focuses on linguistic diversity and invites its Member States to celebrate the day in as many languages as possible “as a reminder that linguistic diversity and multilingualism are essential for sustainable development.”

The day also promotes mother tongue-based multilingual education, particularly in early years of schooling, and its development in public life.