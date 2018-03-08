International Women's Day: Sridevi most magical in Bollywood, Sushma Swaraj most influential in politics, says survey

A survey by country’s leading discovery and commerce platform magicpin has discovered magical women from different fields such as entertainment, politics, sports and art and culture. The survey was conducted on the occasion of International Women’s Day, and the findings of the survey have put the likes of Sridevi and Sushma Swaraj on top position in their respective fields.

The survey recognised the most favoured woman personalities across five categories - Bollywood artists, sports, politics, book authors and art, science & culture.

Bollywood:

In the first category, where consumers were asked to vote for the most powerful women of Bollywood, most people voted for Sridevi, who died at a Dubai hotel due to accidental drowning recently. As much as 53% of the respondents in the age group of 18-25, of which 63% were male and 37% were male, voted for India’s first female superstar.

Rekha was second in line with 22% votes, with 57% respondents being males; in close competition was Hema Malini with 20% votes. Sharmila Tagore received 4% votes, however she was the only women to get equal votes from males and females.

Post the survey, the consumers were encouraged to find out the winners of each category on the app where magicpin had created their AR avatars.

Politics:

Racing much ahead of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj got the top rank with 37% of respondents voting for her as the most influential political leader. Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi was a close second with 33% votes in her favour while Sonia Gandhi secured just 19% of the votes. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati got equal votes from males and females, for making her mark in this patriarchy driven sector with her determination and strong will.

Sports:

The sports category saw boxer Mary Kom emerge as the winner with 33% votes, of which 63% voters were from the male category. Geeta Phogat received the maximum votes from females at 45% while PV Sindhu got 60% votes from male respondents. Sania Mirza received 17% votes. The sports category witnessed a great response from male respondents.

Author:

Sarojini Naidu clearly ruled the favourite author section with 55% votes with 35% females voting for her. Twinkle Khanna received 43% votes from females (highest in this category) while Shobha De scored the most with male respondents at 65%. Arundhati Roy scored second highest in the category with 26% votes aggregated from males and females

Arts, Science and Culture:

Kalpana Chawla is the most loved and respected woman in the ‘Arts, Science and Culture’ category of the survey with a whopping 44% votes, of which 58% were males. Lata Mangeshkar was close with 40% votes while Sudha Chandran received only 7% votes. As much as 48% of female respondents voted for Saroj Khan, clearly showing how much our women love her contribution to the entertainment industry.

Talking about the campaign, Anshoo Sharma, Co-founder & CEO of magicpic, said, “At magicpin, we have always focused on building innovative mechanisms to aggregate opinions of our consumers on subjects related to lifestyle , food and fashion. These perspectives are a great touchpoint which further helps us understand their mindsets and take the existing relationships to the next level.”

He added, “Magical Women is a sincere effort to acknowledge and recognise the empowering contribution of these wonder women to our society. In our survey, we have included women from all walks of life in a bid to celebrate the extraordinary roles that they have played in shaping the history of our country.”

As part of this campaign, there was a survey conducted on magicpin’s app and other social media platforms of magicpin from March 2 to March 4, capturing views of 24500k netizens. Almost 90% of the respondents were in the age group of 18-30.