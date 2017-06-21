close
International Yoga Day 2017: Do you know which is Narendra Modi's favourite method of meditation? PM's yoga teacher reveals all

The Yoga Guru of the Prime Minister said that his student knows very well what to do.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 12:57
International Yoga Day 2017: Do you know which is Narendra Modi&#039;s favourite method of meditation? PM&#039;s yoga teacher reveals all

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always underlined the importance of yoga and meditation in leading a healthy life. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the PM led by an example and did yogic exercises amid rains for some 15 minutes in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Yoga Guru of the Prime Minister said that his student knows very well what to do.

Oneindia quoted Dr HR Nagendra as saying: "He knows very well what to do. His favourite is the cyclic meditation or Avartan Dhyana and if he needs anything, he can just call me”.

Dr HR Nagendra has opened a new branch in Delhi's Jor Bagh area, which is less than three kilometres away from the PM's official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

He revealed that PM Modi first visited his yoga centre Prashanti in Bengaluru 35 years ago.

‪‪International Yoga Day‬Narendra ModiYoga Dayyoga day 2017International Yoga Day 2017Dr HR Nagendra

