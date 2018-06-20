हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
International Yoga Day 2018

International Yoga Day 2018: MoS Jitendra Singh to lead celebrations in Jammu

MoS Jitendra Singh will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations in Jammu on Thursday, June 21. 

Image Credit: Twitter/DoPT

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh will participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Jammu on Thursday, June 21. June 21 is celebrated as the International Day of Yoga every year.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions organised various activities in the run-up to the International Day of Yoga. The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) organised Yoga training classes for the employees working at North Block. Various special classes on breathing exercises were also held.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DAR&PG) organized these activities in its premises at Sardar Patel Bhawan. The Department conducted Yoga Classes for the active participation of the employees. Yoga classes were conducted by Yoga Guru, Dr. Satinder Singh on common yoga asanas which witnessed enthusiastic participation of employees. The Department shared Prayer and Common Yoga Protocol videos on Social Media Platforms of Ministry of AYUSH in the Social Media Accounts i.e. Twitter and Facebook of DARPG for wider dissemination of the invaluable information to benefit the various strata of the population for their well-being.

Similarly, Department of Pensions & Pensioners’ Welfare has been organising three-day (19th -21st June) Yoga classes for the benefit of its employees. A Yoga Guru from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga was invited to train employees on various Yoga asanas. He also guided the employees on leading a healthy lifestyle and specific Yoga asanas for particular diseases. 

