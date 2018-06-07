Intolerance will dilute our identity, secularism India's real religion, says Pranab Mukherjee

Nagpur: Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday warned that any attempt to define India through "religion, dogma or intolerance" will only dilute the country's existence.
"I am here amongst you to share my understanding with you of the concepts of nation, nationalism and patriotism in the context of India... Any attempt at defining our nationhood in terms of dogma and identities or religion, region, hatred and intolerance will only lead to dilution of our identity. In India, we derive our strength from tolerance. We respect our pluralism. We celebrate our diversity. We must free our public discourse from all kinds of fear and violence. As Gandhi ji said Indian nationalism was not exclusive nor aggressive nor destructive...," he said.
"It was this very nationalism that Pandit Nehru so vividly expressed in the book 'Discovery of India', he wrote - 'I am convinced that nationalism can only come out of the ideological fusion of Hindu, Muslims, Sikhs and other groups in India' - Indian nationalism emanated from universalism, we see the whole world as one family... We believe in collective conscience for centuries... For us, democracy isn't a gift but a sacred trust. The Indian Constitution isn't an instrument for administration but a Magna-Carta for social transformation: Our nationalism flows from our Constitution and this gives us the ability to self-correct ourselves," Mukherjee added.
He pointed out, "Secularism is a matter of faith for us... Multiplicity in faith and languages makes India special. Nationalism flows from our constitution... Indian nationalism was not exclusive, was not destructive. Pandit Nehru said - 'Indian nationalism only comes from a congregation of Hindus, Muslims and all other religions'... Our national identity has emerged after a long drawn process of confluence and assimilation, the multiple cultures and faiths make us special."
Shiksha Varg is an annual training camp, meant for swayamsevaks in their third year in the organisation. The RSS holds training camps for first, second and third-year swayamsewaks.
Earlier, Pranab Mukherjee visited the birthplace of the RSS founding Sarsanghachalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at the Sangh headquarters. He was welcomed by the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. "Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India," the former president wrote in the visitor's book.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday expressed his disapproval at former president Pranab Mukherjee visiting the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and said he did not expect this from him. Patel, who is UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's close confidant and has been her political secretary, voiced his view on Twitter, in reply to Mukherjee's daughter who spoke out against the decision of the former president to address the RSS event.
Mukherjee accepting the invite from the RSS had generated a lot of interest as well as controversy, with Congress leaders urging him not to attend the event in the "interest of secularism".
Earlier, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had said that since Pranab Mukherjee had accepted the invitation, he should go and tell the RSS "what is wrong" in their ideology. Ramesh Chennithala, a senior Congress leader from Kerala, had sent a letter to the former president, requesting him to refrain from attending the event. Chennithala, also a leader of the opposition in Kerala assembly, had said that Pranab Mukherjee's decision had come as a "rude shock" to the secular minds of the country.
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao too had urged Pranab Mukherjee not to attend the event. And, Hanumantha Rao, the AICC Secretary and former Rajya Sabha member, had said that the former president should withdraw his decision" in the interest of secularism". Veteran Congressman CK Jaffer Sharief had also written to Pranab Mukherjee, expressing surprise over the move and had said that he, like other secular people, was "stunned" to hear about his attending the RSS function.
On the other hand, slamming those criticising the former president for attending the event in Nagpur (an annual training camp, meant for swayamsevaks in their third year in the organisation), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "There have been many debates on Pranab Mukherjee attending the event. but we do not consider anyone different from ourselves. The debate over RSS invitation to former Pranab Mukherjee is meaningless... Indians are all one and united. There has been a tradition where we invite well-known people from various walks of life. The RSS only wants to unite the entire society. We embrace all."
While the Sangh is often described as a 'Hindu right-wing organisation', it calls itself a nationalist and cultural organisation rather than a political or religious one. It was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on September 27, 1925, on Vijayadashami day at his house in Nagpur.
(With PTI inputs)