INX Media case: Ahead of hearing, CBI seeks extension of Karti Chidambaram's remand

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday sought the extension of remand of Karti Chidambaram, ahead of the hearing in Patiala House Court in connection with the alleged INX Media bribery case. "The presence of the accused is actually needed in order to serve some important and specific purposes connected with the completion of the investigation," the CBI said.

"Karti needs to confront the accused, co-accused and unearth the larger conspiracy and the role of other accused persons involved in the INX Media case," the agency added.

The CBI further said, "Although Karti remained evasive even while answering the routine questions, the agency has been able to gather some important information during the custodial interrogation so far."

Clarifying its stand, CBI said, "Considering the enormity of the offence involved, the investigation is required to be expended,"

In a major setback to the Karti, son of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court earlier in the day refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the alleged money laundering case. The apex court has also issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the PMLA case registered against him.

Deferring the case for further hearing on March 9, the top court declared that it will not provide any interim protection from arrest by the ED in the alleged money laundering case. This came a day after junior Chidambaram moved to the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of summons issued by the ED.