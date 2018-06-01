हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
P Chidambaram

INX Media case: Chidambaram summoned by CBI, asked to appear for questioning on June 6

P Chidambaram has been asked to depose before the CBI for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in the INX media.

NEW DELHI: In more trouble for former finance minister P Chidambaram, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked him to appear on June 6 for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media.

The INX media is a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani. The veteran Congress leader was called for the questioning in the case on Thursday but he sought another date to comply with the CBI notice, the sources said. 

The Delhi High Court had yesterday granted Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till July 3 in the case. 

Chidambaram and his son Karti are under the scanner of investigating agencies for their alleged role in facilitating the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore given to INX media. 

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the UPA-1 government.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the case for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. The other accused in the case include then INX media director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX news director Peter Mukerjea. 

P Chidambaram has been very critical of the Narendra Modi government's policies and style of functioning. The Congress veteran today said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre lacks the decision-making skills.

"There is complete paralysis of decision making. My only fear is that this tendency does not flow into next government irrespective of who forms it. We have to bring back government's courage to take decisions. Today we are at the weakest point where decisions are not taken," Chidambaram said during a panel discussion following the release of the book "Spectrum Politics" authored by his party colleague Salman Khurshid.

Chidambaram further said that it was not correct to say that every new government starts a witch hunt against its predecessor.

Citing examples of former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh-led governments, the Congress leader said, "I can't recall Vajpayee's government starting a vendetta against the previous government of Narasimha Rao. Nor can I recall UPA-I starting a vendetta against Vajpayee's government."

"Spectrum Politics", a book penned by Salman Khurshid will shed light on what all happened during the entire 2G spectrum allocation and the ensuing legal battle. 

(With Agency inputs)

P ChidambaramCBIFIPB clearanceINX MediaPeter MukerjeaKarti Chidambaram

