INX Media case: Delhi court sends Peter Mukerjea to CBI custody till March 31

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent former media baron Peter Mukerjea to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till March 31 in the alleged INX Media bribery case.

Earlier today, Peter Mukerjea was brought to the Delhi's Patiala House Court. The CBI who is probing the money laundering case had sought five days custody for Peter Mukerjea - former co-director of INX Media Ltd.

Peter and his wife Indrani Mukerjea - who is already in jail in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora - are co-accused in the money INX Media corruption case along with Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram.

Karti allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

The FIR does not mention Chidambaram senior, though it said he cleared the FIPB approval for Rs 4.62 crore FDI in the firm at an FIPB meeting on May 18, 2007.