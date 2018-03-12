INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court for bail

NEW DELHI: Shortly after a Delhi court extended Karti Chidambaram's judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case, the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday moved Delhi High Court seeking bail. The High Court will hear the petition tomorrow.

Earlier today, Delhi's Patiala House Court sent Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till March 24 in the alleged INX Media bribery case, while dismissing his plea for early hearing of his bail application.

Special judge Sunil Rana had pronounced the order after the CBI said that he was not required for custodial interrogation.

On his plea seeking separate cell and protection in Tihar Jail, the court said the jail manual would be followed.

The court has also denied Karti's request for home cooked food in the jail.

Meanwhile, Karti's CA S Bhaskararaman, who is currently in jail in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has moved the court for anticipatory bail in the CBI case of INX Media.

Karti was produced before special judge on expiry of his three-day police custody. He has already spent 12 days in police custody since his arrest on February 28 from Chennai airport.

He was arrested on his return from the United Kingdom in connection with the FIR lodged on May 15 last year. It alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of about Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was Union finance minister.

The CBI had initially alleged that Karti Chidambaram received Rs 10 lakh as bribe for facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media. It, however, later revised the figure to USD 1 million (about Rs 6.50 crore at the current exchange rate and Rs 4.50 crore in 2007).

The fresh evidence in the case, which triggered Karti Chidambaram's arrest, was based on the statement of Indrani Mukerjea, former co-director of INX Media (P) Ltd, who recorded it under section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate on February 17.