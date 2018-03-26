INX Media case: Peter Mukerjea brought to Delhi court; CBI seeks 5-day custody

NEW DELHI: Days after Karti Chidambaram was made to confront the Mukerjea couple in the alleged INX Media case, Peter Mukerjea was on Monday brought to Delhi's Patiala House Court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought five days custody for Peter Mukerjea, former co-director of INX Media Ltd.

Peter and his wife Indrani Mukerjea - who is already in jail in connection with the murder of daughter Sheena Bora - are co-accused in the money laundering case along with Karti.

Karti allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

The FIR does not mention Chidambaram senior, though it said he cleared the FIPB approval for Rs 4.62 crore FDI in the firm at an FIPB meeting on May 18, 2007.