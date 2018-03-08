INX Media case: SC asks Karti Chidambaram to move Delhi HC for interim relief

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, who is in CBI custody in connection with the INX Media case, to approach the Delhi High Court for relief. The top court also requested the Delhi HC to set up appropriate bench to adjudicate the matter concerning Karti on Friday or Saturday.

This comes two days after the apex court on Tuesday refused to grant anticipatory bail to the Congress leader. Deferring the case for further hearing on March 9, the top court declared that it would not provide any interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged money laundering case.

On Monday, Karti had moved to the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of summons issued by the ED. Hearing the case, the court had also issued a notice to the ED on the PMLA case registered against him.

Karti is accused of allegedly receiving Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 when it was run by Peter and Indrani - both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

On March 1, the Patiala House Court in Delhi had sent the junior Chidambaram to CBI custody for five days following which he was questioned for nearly seven hours by the CBI. He was arrested at Chennai airport on February 28 on his return from abroad.

The arrest of Karti came nine months after the CBI registered an FIR against him on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.