Indian Oil Corporation Limited

IOCL Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2018 for 40 Junior Engineer Posts: How to Apply

The last date of application is August 21, 2018.

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for Junior Engineers for its Paradip Refinery in Odisha. IOCL will accept online applications for the job post.

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria for a post, may visit the website of IOCL www.iocl.com and apply online. The website will remain open from August 01 to August 21, 2018, IOCL said .

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria for a post , may visit the website www.iocl.com go to ‘What’s New’ > click on Requirement of Experienced Non - Executive Personnel at IOCL, Paradip Refinery.

Pay scale: Betwen R.11,900 – 32,000 (under revision)

Application Fee

General and OBC candidates: Rs 150(non - refundable) though SBI e - collect only.

SC/ ST Category – NIL

Name and number of Post

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 27
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M) - 5
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 3
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant – IV - 5

After successfully applying / registering on line applications, the candidates must take a printout of the filled in online application form. The printout along with all supporting documents under self - attestation & a photograph as mentioned in the check list attached to the application form including proof of payment of application fees (if applicable) is required to be sent by ordinary post to The Advertiser, General Post Office (GPO), Post Box. No. 145, Bhubaneswar – 751 001.

 

