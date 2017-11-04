iPhone X: Five crazy ways people plan to buy Apple's most expensive phone

New Delhi: Apple's most expensive smartphone, the iPhone X, which hit the stores on Friday has made quite an impact on some potential buyers.

Those who don't have enough money to buy one also have come up with crazy ideas to own the prized phone, with one even suggesting to sell a kidney.

Here are five funniest twitter reactions:

1. 'Kisi ki Kidney udhar milegi, meko iPhone x lenaa hai (Can anyone lend his kidney, I want to buy an Aple iPhone) its_your_boy$zyzz‏ @aziz_8045.

2. 'I am robbing houses in the UK right now to get one,' @ Arsenalrfucked

3. 'I am gonna sell my house here in Brazil to buy one,' @Junior Jatay

4. 'People queuing up for an Apple iPhone X need to seriously question their lives' @Yvonnemaryo

5. 'I was confused and baffled by the amount of Asian homeless ppl in Palo Alto. Until I realized they’re all waiting in line for the iPhone X' @Ms_Spalding

The Apple iPhone X hit the stores in India from 6 pm on Friday.

The flagship handset features facial recognition, cordless charging and an edge-to-edge screen made of organic light-emitting diodes used in high-end televisions.

The product marks the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone release and hits about 50 markets around the world on Friday.