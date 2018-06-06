हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL betting racket

IPL betting racket: After Arbaaz Khan, Bollywood producer Parag Sanghvi questioned by police

The anti-extortion cell of Thane police has interrogated Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi in connection with the Indian Premier League betting racket case. This comes just days after Dabangg producer and actor Arbaaz Khan was questioned by the police.

IPL betting racket: After Arbaaz Khan, Bollywood producer Parag Sanghvi questioned by police

The anti-extortion cell of Thane police has interrogated Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi in connection with the Indian Premier League betting racket case. This comes just days after Dabangg producer and actor Arbaaz Khan was questioned by the police.

According to news agency ANI, the Thane police anti-extortion cell has decided to make Arbaaz Khan Parag Sanghvi witnesses in the betting racket case.

Parag Sanghvi has produced films like Partner, Bhoot Returns and The Attacks of 26/11. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Alumbra Entertainment and Lotus Film Company, and was earlier the managing director of K Sera Sera, which produced and distributed several films made by Ram Gopal Varma.

The police had on Saturday questioned Arbaaz Khan for more than five hours. Sources had told Zee News that names of seven members of Bollywood fraternity had come up during the questioning of Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, believed to be an agent in the whole racket.

Apart from people from Bollywood, Sonu Jalan had also roped in two bar dancers, namely Komal and Gayatri, as partners in the IPL betting syndicate.

Sonu made clients by using high-profile people and their contacts. They reportedly introduced Sonu to others, who he later involved in the betting syndicate. Arbaaz also got acquainted with Sonu in a similar manner.

There are more than 1200 clients of Sonu in the betting syndicate, and the racketeer himself is among 100 such people handled by a superior. Sources said that the superior, known as Junior Kolkata, is directly in touch with the underworld. Police believe that Junior Kolkata has already left India.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police had on Saturday confirmed that six people had been arrested in connection with the case so far, adding that more people would be arrested in the case.

Tags:
IPL betting racketIPL betting scandalIPL BettingIPLIndian Premier LeagueArbaaz KhanParag SanghviSonu Jalan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close