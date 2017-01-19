IPPB Scale I Officers Prelims exam 2017: Results announced, check details here

New Delhi: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has announced the results of preliminary examination for recruitment of Scale I officers on its official website. The preliminary examination for IPPB Scale I Officers was held on January 7 and January 8, 2017.

How to check IPPB Scale I officers preliminary exam results:

- Go to IPPB’s official website

-Click on the link ‘Work with IPPB’ in the top Left in Financial services column

-Click on the link for ‘Shortlisted candidates for the main examination to be held on January 29, 2017’

A pdf page containing roll number of successful candidates will appear on the screen

-Check your roll number and take a printout and save it on the computer.

The short-listed candidates will now be required to appear in the main examination to be held on January 29, 2017.

Selection Procedure:-

Selection procedure consists of the following steps:

-Preliminary Examination

-Main Examination

-Interview.