IPPB Scale I Officers Prelims exam 2017: Results announced, check details here
The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has announced the results of preliminary examination for recruitment of Scale I officers on its official website. The preliminary examination for IPPB Scale I Officers was held on January 7 and January 8, 2017.
New Delhi: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has announced the results of preliminary examination for recruitment of Scale I officers on its official website. The preliminary examination for IPPB Scale I Officers was held on January 7 and January 8, 2017.
How to check IPPB Scale I officers preliminary exam results:
- Go to IPPB’s official website
-Click on the link ‘Work with IPPB’ in the top Left in Financial services column
-Click on the link for ‘Shortlisted candidates for the main examination to be held on January 29, 2017’
A pdf page containing roll number of successful candidates will appear on the screen
-Check your roll number and take a printout and save it on the computer.
The short-listed candidates will now be required to appear in the main examination to be held on January 29, 2017.
Selection Procedure:-
Selection procedure consists of the following steps:
-Preliminary Examination
-Main Examination
-Interview.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Akhilesh-Rahul alliance be able to trump BJP in UP elections?
- Arms case: Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court
- Raisina Dialogue 2017: Pakistan must walk away from terror, says PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of insensitivity shown by political leaders over rising poverty in India
- Are separatists scared with 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim's success?
- World's 30 most dynamic cities: Check out the full list
- WATCH: Kieron Pollard's incredible one-handed six demoralises Fawad Ahmed
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- Bengaluru pips Silicon Valley to become world's most dynamic city
- Army orders modern helmets for jawans, can withstand bullets fired from short range