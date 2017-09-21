close
Dawood's aide Iqbal Kaskar surrendered as soon as he saw me: Encounter specialist

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 18:57
Dawood&#039;s aide Iqbal Kaskar surrendered as soon as he saw me: Encounter specialist

New Delhi: Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested by the Mumbai police from the home of his deceased sister, Haseena Parker in Nagpada south Mumbai in connection with an extortion case on Monday. 

In a rare chat, Mumbai top cop and famous encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who played a key role in Kaskar's arrest, said that the accused surrendered himself as soon as he saw him. 

"In the past few months, we received several inputs about Dawood's team being active in Thane area. We busted the extortion racket and arrested two people in connection. Later, we came to know about Kaskar's involvement in the case," he said.  

"On Monday, I along with my team of police officers reached Haseena Parker's Mumbai residence, where Kaskar had been residing since past few days. When we entered the house, he was having food. He soon surrendered himself," Sharma said. 

"Interestingly, none of my team members knew about the plan until Kaskar was arrested. Details were kept under wrap considering the sensitivity of the case," he added further.

Sharma, who has headed several encounters against the Mumbai underworld criminals in his career back in 1999 and 2003, doesn't rate Kaskar's arrest as a key point, saying he has handled several major encounters in his career in the past.

"In 1999, I was a part of the team who arrested terrorists involved in the Kandahar hijacking. In 2003, I neutralised three Lashkar terrorists. These were bigger operations than Kaskar's arrest," he said. 

He was also instrumental in arresting dreaded Lashkar terrorists and terrorists with links to Jaish supremo Masood Azhar back in the late 90s and early 2000. 

