Iran releases 25 Indian fishermen

The fishermen, hailing from Tamil Nadu, have been repatriated to Bahrain.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 15:02
Iran releases 25 Indian fishermen
Representational image

New Delhi: Iran has released 25 Indian fishermen, who had been detained with their Bahraini boats since March, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said.

The fishermen, hailing from Tamil Nadu, have been repatriated to Bahrain.

"I am happy to inform that 25 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were detained by Iranian Coast Guards since March 2017 with 5 Bahraini boats have been released and repatriated to Bahrain," Swaraj tweeted last night.

She also thanked the Indian Embassy in Tehran, appreciating their "relentless efforts" for facilitating the release. 

TAGS

IndiaIranIndian fishermanSushma SwarajTamil NaduIranian Coast Guards

