close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iran terror attacks: Indian government awaiting details

The Indian government is awaiting details from its embassy in Tehran following Wednesday's terror attacks in the Iranian capital that claimed eight lives, a senior official here said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 18:20

New Delhi: The Indian government is awaiting details from its embassy in Tehran following Wednesday's terror attacks in the Iranian capital that claimed eight lives, a senior official here said.

"We have the initial reports which have come in from Iran," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay told a media briefing here.

"It's obviously an unfortunate situation... We are awaiting a full report and full details from our embassy as to what exactly happened," he said.

At least eight people were killed on Wednesday in the first terror attack claimed by the Islamic State in Iran, with the assailants acting in coordination targeting the Parliament House and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum in the heart of Tehran.

Details of the twin attacks remained sketchy even several hours later. Lawmaker Tayebeh Siavoshi told Efe news that the situation was "very confusing and sensitive".

The Islamic State, a Sunni jihadi group, claimed responsibility for both attacks in the Shia majority nation.

"There has obviously been an attack on parliament and another monument in Tehran," Baglay said.

"India, as you know, condemns all forms of terrorism," he said.
 

TAGS

Iran terror attacksIndian governmentIran

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Abu Azmi&#039;s nephew among four held for running international drug cartel
Uttar Pradesh

Abu Azmi's nephew among four held for running internat...

UP High School Class 10 Result 2017, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Exam Results 2017 to be declared on June 9
Uttar PradeshEducation

UP High School Class 10 Result 2017, Uttar Pradesh Madhyami...

UP Intermediate Class 12 Result 2017, UP Board 12th Results 2017 to be declared on June 9
Uttar PradeshEducation

UP Intermediate Class 12 Result 2017, UP Board 12th Results...

Kerala assembly to meet tomorrow to discuss cattle issue
Kerala

Kerala assembly to meet tomorrow to discuss cattle issue

Russia condemns Iran attacks, urges 'coordination...
World

Russia condemns Iran attacks, urges 'coordination...

Goat eats master's currency notes worth Rs 62,000 in U...
Uttar Pradesh

Goat eats master's currency notes worth Rs 62,000 in U...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video