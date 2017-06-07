Iran terror attacks: Indian government awaiting details

New Delhi: The Indian government is awaiting details from its embassy in Tehran following Wednesday's terror attacks in the Iranian capital that claimed eight lives, a senior official here said.

"We have the initial reports which have come in from Iran," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay told a media briefing here.

"It's obviously an unfortunate situation... We are awaiting a full report and full details from our embassy as to what exactly happened," he said.

At least eight people were killed on Wednesday in the first terror attack claimed by the Islamic State in Iran, with the assailants acting in coordination targeting the Parliament House and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum in the heart of Tehran.

Details of the twin attacks remained sketchy even several hours later. Lawmaker Tayebeh Siavoshi told Efe news that the situation was "very confusing and sensitive".

The Islamic State, a Sunni jihadi group, claimed responsibility for both attacks in the Shia majority nation.

"There has obviously been an attack on parliament and another monument in Tehran," Baglay said.

"India, as you know, condemns all forms of terrorism," he said.

