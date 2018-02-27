Irani releases English, Hindi and online versions of annual government publication India 2018

NEW DELHI: Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani today released 'India 2018', an annual government publication on its policies and development programmes, in print and online versions, and voiced hope that it will be brought out in all Indian languages from the next year to benefit the public at large.

She called the book a comprehensive manual of all landmark government schemes and said the online version will help researchers and students who often look for information on the internet.

It will be a referral book not only for those who study administration but also for researchers and student community, she said on the occasion of its release.

The ministry's publication division, which has brought the book, said in a statement that India 2018-- Bharat 2018 in its Hindi version-- is an exhaustive publication dealing with all aspects of the country's development from rural to urban, industry to infrastructure, science and technology to human resources development, art and culture, polity, economy, health, defence, education and mass communication.

With its latest edition, the book has entered into its 62nd year of publication.

The e-book can be accessed on a variety of devices such as tablets, computers, e-readers and smart phones, it said, claiming that it confirms to the best international standards.