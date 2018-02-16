Iran's Hassan Rouhani visits Qutub Shahi tombs, to offer prayers at Makkah Masjid

Hyderabad: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is on a three-day India tour, on Friday visited the historic Qutub Shahi Tombs here.

According to reports, the Iranian leader visited the tombs along with other ministers and senior officials accompanying him, amid tight security.

The visiting Iranian dignitary, who arrived here on Thursday, went around the complex, housing mausoleums of rulers of the Qutub Shahi Dynasty (1518-1687), who had Iranian lineage.

The officials of the Telangana government briefed Rouhani about the necropolis, which has 72 mausoleums, many of them built in Persian architectural style.

He was also briefed about the restoration project taken up by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

Rouhani will later visit the historic Makkah Masjid to offer Friday prayers and address the gathering.

Rouhani had on Thursday night addressed Muslim leaders and scholars. He said Iran was keen to strengthen relations with India in all areas of mutual interest.

Citing India as a living example of peaceful co-existence of people of different religions and ethnicities, Rouhani called for unity between Shias and Sunnis.

Stating that there can be no military solution to conflicts, the Iranian leader said that Tehran seeks brotherly relations with all the Muslims nations and the countries of the region, including India.

His half an hour-long speech focused on calling for the unity among the Shias and Sunnis while holding the West responsible for sowing the seeds of discords among various sects of Muslims.

"India is a living museum of different ethnicities and religions peacefully co-existing. This process is going on for centuries. Shia, Sunnis, Sufis, Hindus, Sikhs and others are living together. They together built their country and built their civilization," Rouhani said in his speech in Persian.

He noted that India and Iran have historical and cultural relations which go beyond political and economic ties and the people of two great countries share the same historical roots.

Rouhani said Tehran seeks more cordial and closer relations with India in all areas of mutual interest. Rouhani alleged that the West created a rift among Muslims by instigated certain groups and outfits.

"They portray themselves as Islamic groups but we call them 'takfiri'. All those who follow 'qibla' (the direction in which Muslims offer namaz) and believe that there is no god but Allah and Mohammad is His last messenger are living together as brothers," he said.

Claiming that Iran in recent years made efforts to end conflicts and bloodshed in the region, he said that his country plans to enhance brotherhood with all Muslim nations and countries of the region.

Hyderabad has historic cultural links with Iran.

The city, founded by Quli Qutub Shah, was designed on the lines of Iranian city Isfahan.

Mir Momin Astrabadi, who had migrated from Iran, had prepared the design of Charminar and Hyderabad.

(With Agency inputs)