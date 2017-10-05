IRCTC hotels scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before CBI today

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is likely to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday for questioning in the railway hotel tender case.

His son Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, is scheduled to appear before the CBI on October 6.

During his tenure as the minister of Railways from 2004 to 2009, Lalu allegedly handed over maintenance deals of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels – BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri – to Sujata Hotel, a private firm owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar.

CBI claims that RJD chief received a bribe in the form of three acres of the prime plot of land through a benami company Delight.

The agency first summoned Lalu and his son to appear for questioning on September 11 and September 12. The father-son duo later sought more time to appear before the CBI.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI had filed a FIR against Lalu. On the same day, the agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi, and Gurgaon.