irctc scam

IRCTC scam case: Delhi court grants bail to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

The Patiala House Court granted regular bail to all the accused present in the court in the case filed by the CBI in the IRCTC scam case.

A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim bail to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and other accused who were present in the court, in the IRCTC scam case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court has fixed November 19 as the next date of hearing for the case. The Delhi court has directed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad to be produced through video conference on November 19 in cases filed by CBI and ED.

All the accused have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one lakh amount as surety, as directed by the court.

The ED has named Rahtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi and leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, among others, in the IRCTC scam case.

The CBI, which had on April 16 filed the chargesheet in the case, had said that there was enough evidence against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others.

The CBI had earlier informed the court that sanction has been procured from authorities concerned to prosecute Additional Member of Railway Board BK Agarwal, who was then the group general manager of the IRCTC.

Besides Lalu Prasad and his family members, former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC PK Goyal and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena were also named in the chargesheet.

The other names in the chargesheet include then group general managers of IRCTC VK Asthana and RK Goyal, and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

irctc scamIRCTC scam caseRabri DeviTejashwi Yadav

