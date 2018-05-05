IRCTC website, App upgraded; here's how you can book Tatkal tickets much faster

New Delhi: IRCTC, the official website of the Indian Railways has added passenger-friendly features to facilitate faster ticket booking including tickets under the Tatkal Quota.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC), the e-ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, had earlier announced that it would soon revamp its website and app with more passenger-friendly features.

Keeping up with its announcement, the IRCTC has now introduced an e-wallet which users can use to book tickets through its official mobile app ''IRCTC Rail Connect.

"Now IRCTC e-wallet users can book rail e-tickets including of Tatkal quota through IRCTC Rail Connect Android App," a tweet from IRCTC's official Twitter handle said.

"Now IRCTC e-wallet users can book rail e-tickets including of Tatkal quota through IRCTC Rail Connect Android App," a tweet from IRCTC's official Twitter handle said.

IRCTC e-wallet, which is similar to other popular e-wallets like Paytm, PhonePe and Mobikwik, is a payment platform which enables users to deposit money in advance with the IRCTC for booking tickets.

Here's how the users can avail the IRCTC e-wallet facility to book tickets via IRCTC Rail Connect.

-First, the user needs to register at IRCTC e-wallet facility through IRCTC website.

-Click on the "IRCTC e-Wallet Registration" link under IRCTC e-Wallet Section in the "Plan my travel" page.3)

-Complete Verification process by providing PAN or Aadhaar and other details.

-Deposit one-time registration fee of Rs.50/-(excluding service tax) online with any of the available payment options.

-Credit the IRCTC e-wallet account with the minimum deposit of Rs.100/- and top up with the required booking amount. Maximum amount permitted in user's account is Rs. 10,000.

-Passengers can now book tickets by selecting IRCTC's e-wallet service while making payments.

According to IRCTC, a user can have a maximum of six banks in his or her preference list.

This e-wallet facility provided by the IRCTC can be very useful for users since it saves time by eliminating payment approval cycle.

Meanwhile, the IRCTC has also provided a cab booking facility to its users on its Rail Connect app.

The IRCTC has entered into an agreement with the app-based cab aggregator Ola for the same.

And, if this is not enough. The IRCTC also said that passengers can now order food through IRCTC Food on Track app.

Satisfy the curiosity of your taste buds as well as the demands of your travel companions with #IRCTC e-Catering, by digging deep into the variety offered by the IRCTC Food On Track App!

Download IRCTC - Food On Track App

"Now your favourite food is just a click away even during Train Journey! IRCTC brings to you delicious meals from the restaurant of your choice," IRCTC tweeted.

Earlier on April 5, the IRCTC introduced new rules for booking Tatkal tickets or tickets that are booked at the last minute by those who want to travel on an urgent basis.