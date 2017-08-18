close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in Kodaikanal

Human rights activist Irom Sharmila has tied the nuptial knot with long-time partner Desmond Coutinha in a simple ceremony in Tamil Nadu'sKodaikanal on Thursday.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 11:24
Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu): Human rights activist Irom Sharmila has tied the nuptial knot with long-time partner Desmond Coutinha in a simple ceremony in Tamil Nadu'sKodaikanal on Thursday.

The duo married under the ' Special Marriage Act' in presence of few friends, while families of both - the bride and the groom - were absent.

An NRI from Goa, Countanho and Sharmila have been seeing each other for years.

The 44-year-old activist rose to fame after launching a fast for 16 years, which she had to end in 2016. Thereafter, she contested the Assembly polls in Manipur this year, but ended up with just 90 votes in her first electoral fight against former chief minister Ibobi Singh

TAGS

Irom Sharmilalong-time partnerKodaikanalSpecial Marriage ActDesmond Coutinha

From Zee News

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh
India

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day vi...

Watch: &#039;A good politician makes sacrifices,&#039; says Dr Chandra at India-ASEAN Youth Summit 2017
India

Watch: 'A good politician makes sacrifices,' says...

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collapse | Watch video
India

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collaps...

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan
India

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-law
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-l...

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parents
Goa

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parent...

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to victims
World

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to...

North Korea media grade South`s Moon a `fail`
WorldAsia

North Korea media grade South`s Moon a `fail`

Money laundering: Nawaz Sharif, sons to appear before Pakistan&#039;s anti-graft body today
WorldAsia

Money laundering: Nawaz Sharif, sons to appear before Pakis...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Breaking the siege mentality

The threat of ‘odd hours’ looms large over Indian women

DNA Edit | In NIA Crosshairs: Love jihad and the terror trail

Blue Whale Challenge: Government has failed to rein in the online suicide game

Hit China where it hurts most