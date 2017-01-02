'Iron Lady' Irom Sharmila to contest Manipur polls against CM Okram Ibobi

Imphal: Political activist and “Iron Lady” Irom Sharmila will contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Manipur, a media report said on Monday.

She will take on Chief Minister Okram Ibobi from his home constituency of Thoubal, India Today reported.

She's nicknamed the Iron Lady for her enduring 16-year fast for the abrogation of the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state.

After ending her fast in August last year, she formed a new political party called the People's Resurgence and Justice Alliance.

She said she would continue her protest after joining politics.

Okram Ibobi Singh has been the Chief Minister for the last three terms.

"During his 15 years of leadership, he has not done anything to repeal AFSPA.

“Since I realise that no politician shall repeal it, I am planning to contest the election, become the Chief Minister and repeal it," the report quoted her as saying.