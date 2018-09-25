हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Irresponsible, liar: RS Prasad lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over his 'fun has just begun' remark

Calling the Gandhi scion a liar and irresponsible, Prasad said that it is a shame for the grand old party to have a party chief like Rahul.

New Delhi: Union Law Minister R S Prasad on Tuesday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latter's remark that the fun has just begun. Calling the Gandhi scion a liar and irresponsible, Prasad said that it is a shame for the grand old party to have a party chief like Rahul.

"It's a matter of shame for Congress that a person like Rahul Gandhi, who is irresponsible and is a liar, is their president," he said.

The Union Law Minister continued to attack the Congress chief and the Gandhi family saying, "We can't expect anything else from a leader whose entire family is buried in scams, be it Bofors or National Herald."

Threatening to expose the grand old party, Prasad said, "In the history of independent India, no national party president has ever made such comments about a prime minister."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has constantly been calling the Rafale fighter jets deal a theft, earlier in the day said that it is just the beginning, and more is about to come in the next two to three months. 

Addressing social media volunteers in Amethi on Monday, the Congress chief said that the party would expose all the 'misdeeds' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government before people in the next three months.

While interacting with the social media volunteers, the Gandhi scion continued to attack PM Modi, saying, "The man who had come to power promising a fight against corruption, he himself gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. This is just the beginning, there will be more fun ahead."

"The misdeeds of Modi government – Rafale, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) – there has been theft in all these cases. One by one we will show that Narendra Modi ji is no 'chowkidar', Narendra Modi ji is a thief," Rahul Gandhi further added.

