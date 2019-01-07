हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mamata Banerjee

Is 10% reservation for economically weaker upper caste sections constitutional: Mamata Banerjee

"The Centre has to clarify whether this can be implemented or not, legally valid or not, constitutional or not and feasible or not."

Is 10% reservation for economically weaker upper caste sections constitutional: Mamata Banerjee
File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee raised questions on the legal aspect of 10% reservation for economically weaker upper caste sections approved by the Union Cabinet on Monday. 

"My questions is how can they increase the quota from 50-60%? If they can satisfy in legal terms, I have no problem. I was going through a Supreme Court order, according to which any reservation beyond 50% is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court's order mentions that the quota should not exceed 50%. Any reservation beyond 50% will be struck down," she said.

Mamata further added, "The Centre has to clarify whether this can be implemented or not, legally valid or not, constitutional or not and feasible or not. We want proper implementation of reservation."

Mamata also alleged that the move was approved keeping in mind upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Maybe in the next 15-20 days, the elections will be announced. This is for political purpose and election vendetta. In real sense, the problem of unemployment is sky high in India. We want the unemployed to get the job. We will happy if the unemployed find jobs."

The TMC supremo also alleged that the farmers and youths have been cheated by the central government. "It is dangerous if you cheat the people. Farmers and youths are being cheated," she said.

