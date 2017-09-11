Honeypreet hiding in Nepal? Cops paste 'wanted' pictures at Nepal border

New Delhi: In a bid to nab Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s close aide and adopted daughter Honeypreet Insaan, the police has released her photographs across the country. Some of these photos have been pasted at police stations near bordering Nepal, after rumours of Honeypreet trying to sneak into the neighbour nation emerged.

The law and order machinery is also on high alert to ensure she does not sneak into Nepal.

Talking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (SP), Siddharth Nagar, Satyendra Kumar said that the police stations of Kapilvastu, Mohana, Shohratgarh and Debarua, whose areas border Nepal, have been alerted.

The Uttar Pradesh police is also on an alert in Maharajganj, Lakhimpur and Bahraich districts which border Nepal, another official informed PTI. A few days back, Haryana police officials had come to Lakhimpur Kheri looking for the whereabouts of Honeypreet.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ghanshyam Chaurasiya confirmed the arrival of two Haryana police personnel at Gaurifanta border in Kheri.

The Haryana police had shared some information with the Gaurifanta police and made inquiries about her suspected movement towards the neighbouring country through the porous India-Nepal border, the official said. "However, when no clue about Honeypreet's departure for Nepal could be gathered, the Haryana police personnel returned," the ASP added.

He said that an unclaimed vehicle bearing the registration number of Punjab was seized from the border and a probe was on to ascertain its ownership.

Earlier on September 01, the Haryana Police had issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet and Aditya Insan (another key aide of the Dera head), fearing that they could leave the country.

The police initiated efforts to trace Honeypreet after it arrested and questioned another sect functionary, Surinder Dhiman Insan, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to help Ram Rahim Singh escape after his conviction by a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25.

Who is Honeypreet?

Honeypreet, who is in her thirties, is the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim Singh whose conviction in a rape case triggered mob violence that killed around 40 people across Haryana.

She had accompanied the Dera head when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in the 15-year-old rape case. She also travelled along with him in a special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction.

Honeypreet is considered among Ram Rahim's possible successors as the head of the sect. She has also acted in film 'MSG 2 - The Messenger' and had a guest appearance in 'MSG - The Warrior Lion Heart', in which the Dera chief played the lead roles.

(With inputs from PTI)