Is it Rahul Gandhi's opinion or his dog's? BJP takes a dig

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress vice president knew nothing about the World Bank`s take on India`s economy.

"Should I presume that he has absolutely no knowledge about what world organisations like the World Bank have to say about India`s economy," said Union IT and Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat, Rahul had criticised the BJP government over its delusion that everything was fine with the economy after the World Bank Ease of Doing Business 2018 report saw India jumping 30 places to the 100th rank among 190 countries.

The bank said the improvement in ranking for India had come on the back of "sustained business reforms" over the last four years.

Gandhi, however, said the BJP government had destroyed Indian economy with the sudden note ban last year and the hastily implemented GST.

सबको मालूम है “ease of doing business” की हकीकत, लेकिन

ख़ुद को खुश रखने के लिए "Dr Jaitley" ये ख्याल अच्छा है — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 1, 2017

Prasad refuted the charges, saying Gandhi was making "fun of the economy" without doing any homework.

"India has been in the range of 130-140. In the last two years, we made it to 131 and 130 spot. This year, we have jumped 30 points to 100. Does he know that this is the highest jump any country has made in World Bank`s ease of doing business ranking? "He doesn`t do any homework, anyway. Those who do it for him also don`t have their facts correct," the minister said.

Prasad also mocked at Gandhi`s likely elevation to head the Congress, saying he owed this to "the family he belongs to".

He questioned why the Congress was silent when the NIA found Hurriyat leaders in Kashmir receiving funds from Pakistan to stoke terror in the valley.

"Otherwise, Rahul Gandhi has an opinion on everything or he makes his Pidi to do that," he said, referring to the Congress leader`s pet, as per IANS.

"That`s his right but now the Congress has to decide where the future of the party lies."

(With Agency inputs)