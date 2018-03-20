Is JNU's Atul Johri innocent? Lawyer says sexual harassment charge result of 'being strict'

New Delhi: Arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexual harassment, JNU Professor Atul Johri claimed once again that he was innocent. His lawyer - RK Wadhva - has said that the charges made by certain students are because they were reprimanded for their attendance.

Speaking to members of the press, Wadhva said that Johri has been targeted for being strict in the classroom. "This was a political conspiracy and he (Johri) was made a scapegoat. The children used to work with the professor. He had reprimanded them for their attendance and had asked them to attend classes. The students conspired to complain against him," he said.

As many as eight complaints were filed by students against Johri last week. On Monday, there was a massive protest outside Vasant Kunj Police Station in which students demanded that eight - and not one - FIR be registered against Johri. While Johri was eventually arrested after three hours of questioning, before being granted bail.

Johri is from the Department of Life Sciences.