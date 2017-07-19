close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Is privacy a fundamental right? 9-bench Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging Aadhar scheme

 nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced hearing to examine whether right to privacy is a fundamental right - a question pivotal to the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 11:29
Is privacy a fundamental right? 9-bench Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging Aadhar scheme

New Delhi: A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced hearing to examine whether right to privacy is a fundamental right - a question pivotal to the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme.

The nine-judge constitution bench is being headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar. Besides, Chief Justice Khehar, the other judges on the bench are Justices J Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agrawal, Rohinton Fali Nariman, Abhay Manohar Sapre, DY Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S. Abdul Nazeer.

The bench will examine the nature of privacy as a right in context of two judgements of 1954 and 1962 which had held that right to privacy was not a fundamental right.

The matter came up for hearing in the apex court after a batch of petitions raised concerns over linking of Aadhar with PAN – a move which they call an attempt to dilute civilian liberties.

Importantly, the apex court had nearly 55 years back ruled that privacy is not a basic right for citizens.

While hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Aadhaar scheme, a five-judge bench including Chief Justice of India JS Khehar had yesterday said, "It is essential to decide whether there is right to privacy under the Indian Constitution. We are of the view it has to be decided by a 9-judge bench."

The Centre argued before the court that the right to privacy is not in the Constitution and is not a part of the right to life, however, the petitioners countered it by saying that the right to privacy is inherent in the Constitution.

The Supreme Court then referred the matter to a nine-judge Constitution Bench to determine whether linking of PAN card with Aadhar breaches an individual's privacy or not.

The development came days after the apex court briefly stayed the linking of Aadhar to PAN cards amid concerns over breach of privacy.

Responding to it, Centre had then emphatically assured the Supreme Court that biometrics of Aadhar cardholders were safe and had not fallen into other hands.

Through its order, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of an Income Tax Act provision making Aadhar mandatory for the allotment of permanent account number (PAN) cards and the filing of tax returns, but imposed a partial stay on its implementation until a constitution bench addresses the right to privacy issue. 

A bench comprising justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan also upheld the legislative competence of Parliament in enacting Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.

An eight-judge bench in 1954 and six-judge bench in 1962 had both ruled that there is no right to privacy. 

TAGS

AadharPAN linking with AadharSupreme CourtConstitution Bench

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath pilgrim dies, death toll climbs to 48

July 12 violence fallout: &#039;No domestic help to work in Noida’s Mahagun Moderne society&#039;
Uttar Pradesh

July 12 violence fallout: 'No domestic help to work in...

Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath pilgrim dies, death toll in ongoing yatra climbs t...

Mayak – Experimental Russian satellite is the brightest shooting star in night sky
Space

Mayak – Experimental Russian satellite is the brightest sho...

World

Indonesia bans Hizbut group that seeks global caliphate

Wildfire forces evacuation of California town near Yosemite
World

Wildfire forces evacuation of California town near Yosemite

World

Philippine presidential guards wounded in attack by Maoist...

United States expresses concern over India-China standoff in Sikkim sector
India

United States expresses concern over India-China standoff i...

Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu fails to turn up for floor test, House adjourned
North East

Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu fails to turn up for floo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please

Mayawati ko gussa kyon aata hai?

The Promise of India: 2 to 20

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police