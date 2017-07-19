Is privacy a fundamental right? 9-bench Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging Aadhar scheme

New Delhi: A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced hearing to examine whether right to privacy is a fundamental right - a question pivotal to the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme.

The nine-judge constitution bench is being headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar. Besides, Chief Justice Khehar, the other judges on the bench are Justices J Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agrawal, Rohinton Fali Nariman, Abhay Manohar Sapre, DY Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S. Abdul Nazeer.

The bench will examine the nature of privacy as a right in context of two judgements of 1954 and 1962 which had held that right to privacy was not a fundamental right.

The matter came up for hearing in the apex court after a batch of petitions raised concerns over linking of Aadhar with PAN – a move which they call an attempt to dilute civilian liberties.

Importantly, the apex court had nearly 55 years back ruled that privacy is not a basic right for citizens.

While hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Aadhaar scheme, a five-judge bench including Chief Justice of India JS Khehar had yesterday said, "It is essential to decide whether there is right to privacy under the Indian Constitution. We are of the view it has to be decided by a 9-judge bench."

The Centre argued before the court that the right to privacy is not in the Constitution and is not a part of the right to life, however, the petitioners countered it by saying that the right to privacy is inherent in the Constitution.

The Supreme Court then referred the matter to a nine-judge Constitution Bench to determine whether linking of PAN card with Aadhar breaches an individual's privacy or not.

The development came days after the apex court briefly stayed the linking of Aadhar to PAN cards amid concerns over breach of privacy.

Responding to it, Centre had then emphatically assured the Supreme Court that biometrics of Aadhar cardholders were safe and had not fallen into other hands.

Through its order, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of an Income Tax Act provision making Aadhar mandatory for the allotment of permanent account number (PAN) cards and the filing of tax returns, but imposed a partial stay on its implementation until a constitution bench addresses the right to privacy issue.

A bench comprising justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan also upheld the legislative competence of Parliament in enacting Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.

An eight-judge bench in 1954 and six-judge bench in 1962 had both ruled that there is no right to privacy.