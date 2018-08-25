हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fake mobile

Is your phone a fake? Cops in Gujarat seize counterfeit mobiles worth Rs 24 lakh

The extent of the operation is now being investigated with police officials suspecting that by using online platforms, the accused could have sold fake units to customers across the country. 

Is your phone a fake? Cops in Gujarat seize counterfeit mobiles worth Rs 24 lakh
ANI Photo

Police in Vadodara uncovered a massive fake mobile handset racket on Friday and arrested one person in connection with selling counterfeit units online.

News agency ANI reported that fake mobile handsets worth Rs 24 lakh were seized by cops who said that the accused was using online platforms to sell the phones and dupe customers. They say they had received numerous complaints and have now registered a case under the Copyright Act.

The extent of the operation is now being investigated with police officials suspecting that by using online platforms, the accused could have sold fake units to customers across the country. These primarily include imitations of high-end phones like the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy series which cost upwards of Rs 50,000.

It is mostly advised that the IMEI number of each phone is the best way to check if the unit is genuine. Dialling *#06# reveals the IMEI number which can then be put on websites of the respective mobile company to check for authenticity.

Tags:
Fake mobileApple iPhone XSamsung Galaxy

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close