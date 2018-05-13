ISC Class 12 results 2018 to be released at 3pm on May 14, check cisce.org

NEW DELHI: The results of ISC Class 12 examinations conducted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will be declared on May 14, Monday at 3 pm. The council will the results on its official website at cisce.org.

After the results are out, the students will be able to check them on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. The results will also be made available on examresults.net.

The ISC exams this year were held between February 7 to April 2.

A total of 10,88,891 students appeared for ISC Class 12 exams 2018, out of which 6,28,865 were boys and 4,60,026 were girls. In 2017, the ISC results were announced on May 29. The pass percentage for ISC Class 12th was 96.47 per cent.

The ISC offers 50 subjects to students. In 2017, a total of 37,872 boys and 33,161 girls cleared the Class 12th examination.

How to check ISC results 2018 on the official websites:

- Log in to the official website - cisce.org or cisce.examresults.net or results.nic.in.

- For class 12th results look for the link which says ISC result 2018. Click the desired tab.

- Enter the roll number and registration number in the required space.

- Click on the 'submit' button. You will now be able to view and download the ICSE results 2018 and ISC results 2018. Save the copy of the scorecard for future reference.

Scorecard, pass certificate will also be available on DigiLocker. The council has decided that from 2018 onwards, it will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available for the candidates taking the ISC examinations through the DigiLocker facility.

The DigiLocker facility was established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY). In addition, candidates taking the ISC examination will also be provided with the digitally signed copies of the migration certificate from the DigiLocker facility.

About the council

The council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of government of India, state governments/union territories in which there are schools affiliated to the council, the inter-state board for Anglo-Indian education, the association of Indian Universities, the association of heads of Anglo-Indian schools, the Indian public schools’ conference, the association of schools for the ISC examination and members co-opted by the executive committee of the council.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has been designed to provide an examination in a course of general education, in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986, through the medium of English. Private candidates are not permitted to appear for this examination.

The Indian School Certificate Examination is an examination, through the medium of English, designed in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986, after a two-year course of studies beyond the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (year 10) examination or its equivalent examination.