ISC Result 2017, ISC Class 12th Result, ISC 12th Board result 2017, CISC Results 2017 to be declared soon on www.cisce.org

New Delhi: New Delhi: Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII Result 2017, ISC Result 2017, ISC Class 12th Result will be declared on Tuesday.

ISC Class 12th Result will be declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) today at 3 pm.

The ICSE will release the ISC 12th Board results 2017, ISC class 12 Result 2017, ISC Class 12th Board Results 2017, CISCE Results 2017, ISC XII Results 2017, ISC Class XII board result on official website: www.cisce.org.

Steps to check ISC 12th Results 2017 (CISCE):

- After logging into the official website, click on link 'Results 2017'.

- For accessing ISC exam results, a candidate may click on link ISC.

- For accessing ISC Examination Result 2017, the student needs to enter his/her correct Unique ID and Captcha as shown on the screen.

- For receiving ISC Results 2017/CISC Results 2017 through SMS, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID in the following way in the 'New Message' Box :

- Send the message to 09248082883.

- The result will be displayed in the following format: ENG-80, HIN-85, HCG-95, MAT-95, SCI-90, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA.

In any case of doubts the schools can contact the CISC helpdesk at cischelpdesk@orioninc.com or call 022-67226106.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will introduce a DigiLocker facility to store digitally signed certificates and marksheets.

In another first, the Council has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks.

"The Council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 29," a statement by CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

About Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools' Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

