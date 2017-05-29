close
ISC Results 2017, ISC 12th Results 2017 to be announced 'in half an hour'; how to get ISC Results 2017 on your Mobile

ISC Class 12th Result will be declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) today at 3 pm.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 14:32
ISC Results 2017, ISC 12th Results 2017 to be announced &#039;in half an hour&#039;; how to get ISC Results 2017 on your Mobile

New Delhi: ISC Class 12th Result will be declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) today at 3 pm.

Check www.cisce.org to access ISC 12th Board results 2017, ISC class 12 Result 2017, ISC Class 12th Board Results 2017, CISCE Results 2017, ISC XII Results 2017, ISC Class XII board result.

Steps to check ISC 12th Results 2017 (CISCE):

- Log on to the official website

- Click on link 'Results 2017'

- Enter your Roll No and Date of Birth

- Click on 'Submit'

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

To get ISC Results 2017 on your Mobile

SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Indian School Certificate (ISC) results by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will introduce a DigiLocker facility to store digitally signed certificates and marksheets.

In another first, the Council has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks.

"The Council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 29," a statement by CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

Zee Media wishes all the students best of luck.  

