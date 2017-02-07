ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect of Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
Kathmandu: The Indian security agencies have arrested the mastermind of a train derailment in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, last year.
Pakistan's snooping agency Inter-Services Intelligence's (ISI) Dubai-based agent Shamshul Huda is also a known operative of fake Indian currency and has a network in Nepal.
Huda was arrested by a team of officials from Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and National Investigation Agency (NIA) as soon as he landed in Kathmandu.
Talking exclusively to Zee Media, Nepal's Inspector Arun Kumar Kushwaha, who is posted at SP's office in Bara, said Huda was arrested at the airport.
Notably, the NIA is investigating the role of ISI in the derailment of Indore-Patna Express train on November 20 last year in Kanpur in which 150 people lost their lives. The agency is also probing into the train derailments in Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar's Ghorasahan case in which an IED was found near a rail track.
The Bihar Police had earlier arrested three suspected criminals -- Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar Patel, and Mukesh Yadav -- in connection with the case and had claimed that ISI had conspired to carry out a spate of train derailments in India.
During interrogation, the Bihar Police said that the three accused confessed to receiving Rs 3 lakh from Nepal citizen Brajesh Giri, who is allegedly connected with the ISI, for planting the bomb on rail tracks at Ghorasahan in East Champaran district on October 1 last year to cause an accident. The tragedy was, however, averted.
The police said Paswan revealed during interrogation that the money was routed through Shamshul Huda to carry out the derailments.
(With Agency inputs)
