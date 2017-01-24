ISI planning to sneak terrorists into India on Afghan passports?

New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, a report on Tuesday suggested that Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) could use Afghan passports to send terrorists to India.

As per intelligence inputs, terrorists are either planning to pose as Afghanistanis or use people of Afghan origin to carry out a terror attack in India.

In the view of terror threat, the national capital has been brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the Republic Day celebrations, falling on Thursday.

This time, police will use anti-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.

Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. On January 25, Delhi borders will be sealed and all cars entering the national capital will be checked thoroughly, he said.

CCTV cameras have been installed and eight control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras, the officer said.

Various security layers have been put in place and Delhi Police personnel along with paramilitary and NSG commandos have been deployed.