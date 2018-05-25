ISI training jail inmates in Pakistan to target Indian Army: Sources

New Delhi: Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence may be training jail inmates across the country on how to target Indian Army installations, sources have revealed to Zee News.

It has been learnt that ISI - notorious for its operations against India - is preparing dacoits and robbers languishing in Pakistani jails for localised attacks on Indian Army posts across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. For these operations, the entire training and providing of required weapons would be taken care of by ISI. Once deemed ready, they could be used for actions undertaken by the country's Border Action Team (BAT).

In return for their 'services', the inmates have been promised reduced jail times and cash incentives - but with a catch. Compensation in the form of lesser time in prison, as well as monetary, is subject to how successful they are in carrying out given missions.

Even by ISI's nefarious standards, this could well be a new low. And standards were not too high to begin with.

Pakistan's premier intelligence agency is known for its dubious tactics and covert and often overt support to terrorist organisations - primarily those that target Jammu and Kashmir. Such is its reputation that ISI's own ex-chief Lt Gen Asad Durrani was recently quizzed by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on suspicions that he may have bene involved in rigging elections here in 1990.

There have also been reports in the past that ISI is attempting to revive Khalistan movement in Punjab, that it is preparing suicide squads and preparing honey-trap missions. Sources reveal that ISI may have pressed the panic button in the face of strong retaliation by Indian forces to unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan from across the LoC.