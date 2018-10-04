हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Partha Chatterjee

Islampur violence: RSS slaps legal notice on West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee

Following the violence and the death of the two students, Partha Chatterjee had said that the RSS was involved in the violence.

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday sent a legal notice to West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee over his allegation that the Sangh was involved in fomenting the trouble at the Islampur school where two youths died during a protest.

Following the violence and the death of the two students, Partha Chatterjee had said that the RSS was involved in the violence. "The district inspector of schools, Rabindra Kumar Mondal had taken a decision on his own to appoint teachers without the knowledge of the state. I have talked to him and he has been immediately suspended. We are certain that RSS had brought in people from outside and instrumented the murder. Those RSS and BJP people will not be spared," he had said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, had called a 12-hour bandh on September 26 across the state to protest over the violence that led to the death of the two students in clashes. The incident had taken place in North Dinajpur district's Islampur.

Trouble had brewed at Daribhit High School in Islampur over the recruitment of Urdu teachers as the protesting students said they needed Science and English teachers instead.

The students and the locals had stopped two newly-recruited teachers from entering the school on Thursday, demanding that all vacant teaching posts be filled, resulting in a clash.

The BJP alleged that ITI student Rajesh Sarkar and third-year college student Tapas Barman were killed in police firing while the police denied the claim.

Partha ChatterjeeRSSIslampur school violence

