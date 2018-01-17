हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls Taj Mahal 'a place of serenity, love and infinite beauty'

Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday on a six-day visit.

Updated: Jan 17, 2018, 00:47 AM IST
Pic courtesy: PTI

Agra: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara visited the Taj Mahal on Tuesday.

Later he tweeted calling the iconic monument 'a place of serenity, love and infinite beauty'.

Netanyahu was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport. He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport.

The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts.

In view of the Israeli PM's visit, the Taj Mahal remained closed for over two hours for tourists. The route from the Kheria Airport to the Taj Mahal was sealed and extra security arrangements were made.

Later, on Tuesday, while addressing the inaugural session of the 'Raisina Dialogue' in the national capital, Netanyahu hailed India as Israel's "natural friend and partner".

He said closer ties between democracies was essential to secure the common future of humanity at a time "our way of life and the quest for modernity and innovation" are being challenged.

Netanyahu, who arrived in New Delhi on a six-day visit on January 14, 2018, said PM Narendra Modi's July 2017 visit to Israel "broke ground". "You were the first leader of India to come to Israel in 3,000 years. It will not take long for your next visit, I know that," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

