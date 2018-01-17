Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls Taj Mahal 'a place of serenity, love and infinite beauty'

Agra: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara visited the Taj Mahal on Tuesday.

Later he tweeted calling the iconic monument 'a place of serenity, love and infinite beauty'.

Today at the Taj Mahal. A place of serenity, love, and infinite beauty. pic.twitter.com/jucktTm6p7 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 16, 2018

PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara toured the Taj Mahal:

"This is a moment of relaxation on a very intensive visit. I would like to thank Indian PM Modi for allowing us this moment as well. In India we met much love, love for Israel, and here we are in the temple of love." pic.twitter.com/YX9sbH9AdC — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 16, 2018

Netanyahu was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport. He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport.

Grand traditional welcome of Hon'ble Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu by Braj folk artists on his arrival at Agra Airport, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/YyOcw8TxDa — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 16, 2018

The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts.

In view of the Israeli PM's visit, the Taj Mahal remained closed for over two hours for tourists. The route from the Kheria Airport to the Taj Mahal was sealed and extra security arrangements were made.

Later, on Tuesday, while addressing the inaugural session of the 'Raisina Dialogue' in the national capital, Netanyahu hailed India as Israel's "natural friend and partner".

He said closer ties between democracies was essential to secure the common future of humanity at a time "our way of life and the quest for modernity and innovation" are being challenged.

Netanyahu, who arrived in New Delhi on a six-day visit on January 14, 2018, said PM Narendra Modi's July 2017 visit to Israel "broke ground". "You were the first leader of India to come to Israel in 3,000 years. It will not take long for your next visit, I know that," he said.

(With PTI inputs)