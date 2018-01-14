Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's India visit, day 1 - In Pics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday set aside protocol to personally receive his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu with a warm hug as he arrived here on a six-day visit.

As Netanyahu and his wife Sara stepped on the red carpet at the airport here, a smiling PM Modi embraced the Israeli leader and then shook hands with the couple.

Welcome to India, my friend PM @netanyahu! Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations. @IsraeliPM #ShalomNamaste pic.twitter.com/sidgMmA1fu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

A warm welcome for a special guest! Some more pics from the arrival ceremony at the airport. pic.twitter.com/sEwIK6ypEJ — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 14, 2018

Delighted to welcome Mrs. Netanyahu and PM @netanyahu to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. @IsraeliPM pic.twitter.com/FDI4MJlKBq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

PM Shri @narendramodi receives the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. @netanyahu , in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/kkJSOvyHyh — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 14, 2018

PM @narendramodi with Israel PM @netanyahu at 07, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/y89Z4rgbZA — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 14, 2018

In a sign of growing importance to the ties with Israel, the government on Sunday renamed Delhi's Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk after the Israeli city.

Modi and Netanyahu laid a wreath at the iconic Teen Murti war memorial where they were received by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar.

The two leaders paid homage to Indian soldiers who fell in the battle of Haifa during World War I.

In the presence of PM @netanyahu, paid tributes to the brave Indian soldiers who fought at Haifa. The spot where we commemorate their sacrifice will now be called Teen Murti - Haifa Chowk. pic.twitter.com/WmXdS6pE7F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

Teen Murti Chowk is now Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in memory of supreme sacrifice by Indian soldiers to liberate Haifa in Israel in 1918. PM@narendramodi and @IsraeliPM Netanhayu laid wreath at Teen Murti memorial. #ShalomNamaste pic.twitter.com/lcPJB24YEm — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 14, 2018

The 3 bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur & Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade that carried out the victorious assault on the city of Haifa on 23 September 1918 during World War I. More pics from the solemn ceremony pic.twitter.com/qdN6wts5aM — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 14, 2018

Prime Minister Netanyahu said: "This gesture underscores the special link and the common history between Israel and India."

pic.twitter.com/HyBgZb5k00 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 14, 2018

This is the first visit to India by an Israeli Prime Minister since Ariel Sharon came in 2003.

On Monday morning, Netanyahu will lay a wreath at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. On Tuesday, he will fly to Agra to view the iconic Taj Mahal.

Netanyahu and PM Modi will open the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual geopolitical conference to be attended by people from around the world, including former US nuclear negotiator Wendy Sherman, in Delhi.

They will also visit the PM Modi's home state Gujarat where they will go to the Centre of Excellence in Agriculture at Vadrad.

Netanyahu will interact with business leaders in Mumbai and meet representatives of Bollywood. He will return to Israel on Friday afternoon from Mumbai.

(With IANS inputs)

