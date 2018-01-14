Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's India visit - Here's his itinerary

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in India on Sunday on a six-day visit during which both the strategic partners will aim to further expand ties on a range of key areas including defence and trade besides deliberating on Israel-Palestine relationship, as per reports.

Following is Netanyahu's itinerary in India:

PM Narendra Modi will be hosting a private dinner for Netanyahu on January 14, 2018, after his arrival in New Delhi. The Israeli leader would be meeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also the same day.

The Israeli PM would be formally welcomed the next day at the Rashtrapati Bhawan following which he would lay a wreath at Rajghat.

He would be then participating in a dialogue at Hyderabad house which will also include a one-on-one discussion with PM Modi. Meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu are also scheduled for Monday.

Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, would be travelling to Agra to see the Taj Mahal on Tuesday and return to Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

PM Modi would be accompanying Netanyahu to Gujarat on Wednesday where he will be welcomed with a roadshow in Ahmadabad.

The roadshow is said to be an 8-kilometre drive from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, as per PTI. The two leaders will also be witnessing several innovative technologies in the field of water, agriculture and health at iCreate and visit a Centre of Excellence.

Netanyahu would be arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday in the evening where he would be meeting with the Indian Jewish community.

It will be the second visit by an Israeli Prime Minister to India after a gap of 15 years since Ariel Sharon visited New Delhi in 2003. The visit comes merely six months after PM Modi visited the Jewish state, becoming the first Indian premier to do so.

(With Agency inputs)