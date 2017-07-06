close
Israeli PM Netanyahu accepts 'friend' Narendra's invitation to visit India along with 'baby' Moshe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the invitation of his 'friend' Narendra Modi to visit India very soon along with his family and 26/11 survivor 'baby' Moshe, who is now 11-years old.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 11:05
Israeli PM Netanyahu accepts 'friend' Narendra's invitation to visit India along with 'baby' Moshe

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the invitation of his 'friend' Narendra Modi to visit India very soon along with his family and 26/11 survivor 'baby' Moshe, who is now 11-years old.

Reciprocating to PM Modi's invitation, Netanyahu said, “Sure, I’d be glad to visit India. Our partnership will only strengthen with time. Our match is made in heaven.”

The Israeli leader has also offered to bring along 'baby' Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who survived the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, during his forthcoming visit to India, the boy's family claimed.

"Netanyahu, who met Moshe along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, offered to ferry him in his aircraft when he visits India," Moshe's grandfather Rabbi Shimon Rosenberg was quoted as saying by PTI.

"During his meeting with Modi, Moshe told him that he wants to visit Mumbai and become the director of the Chabad House, where his parents were killed," Rosenberg claimed.

"Modi was kind and told Moshe that he was free to visit India any time he wished. Modi assured of all help to Moshe and our family," he said.

PM Modi, in a special gesture, met Moshe, now 11, along with his grandparents and Indian nanny Sandra Samuels who managed to escape with him from Nariman House which came under attack by Pakistan-based LeT terrorists.

"Moshe welcomed Modi in Hindi, saying 'Aapka swagat hai humare desh mein'," Rosenberg said.

Moshe was two when his parents Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg, serving as emissaries of Chabad in Mumbai, were killed along with six others by terrorists at the Nariman House, also popularly known as Chabad House.

