Israeli snipers, Chetak commandos to guard PM Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu during Ahmedabad roadshow

Ahmedabad: Security has been tightened and the city of Ahmedabad has been decked up ahead of a joint roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu here on Wednesday.

PM Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu's roadshow in Ahmedabad, tap for live updates

The two PMs will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad and attend a host of events later in the day.

PM Modi and Netanyahu's roadshow in Ahmedabad will begin from the city airport and end at the Sabarmati Ashram, covering a journey of eight kilometres.

Around 50 stages have been erected on the roadside along the stretch and people from different states of the country will welcome Israeli leader Netanyahu.

The two leaders are expected to arrive at the airport around 10:30 am where they will be received by the top ministers of the Vijay Rupani government here.

According to the details about the security arrangements, the 14-km-long roadshow will be heavily guarded by security forces including Israeli snipers, 12 teams from 'Chetak commandos', Quick Response Teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Gujarat Police.

Furthermore, special squads are reportedly being deployed at high-rise buildings along the route and also on the Sabarmati river in speedboats when both the dignitaries are in the Ashram.

In lieu of the roadshow, many roads along the route have been temporarily closed by civic authorities to ensure seamless travel for the two leaders.

However, the scheduled roadshow and the subsequent security arrangements are likely to affect normal life in the city.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu will inaugurate the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad, following which they will visit a startup exhibition and interact with innovators and CEOs.

The two Prime Ministers will then dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Sabarkantha district, through a video link. Both leaders will also address the gathering. They will also visit the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad in Banaskantha district, where they will be briefed on work plan of the Centre.

Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu will also inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Date Palms at Kukama, Kutch District, through a video link, and interact with farmers.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will then depart for Mumbai.

(With ANI inputs)