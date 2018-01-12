ISRO hits a century: Top 10 achievements of India's space agency

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a major milestone on Friday when it launched its 100th satellite - alongwith 30 others - into space.

This was ISRO's maiden launch of 2018, while also being the first launch after the unsuccessful launch of the IRNSS-1H satellite in August 2017, when the PSLV rocket's heat shield separation failed to take place.

Established in 1969, ISRO's success stories far outnumber its failures and the organisation has propelled the country into an elite club of nations with major advancements in space technology.

Here's a quick recap of ISRO's 10 major achievements:

1975: Launches India's first satellite - Aryabhatta.

1983: Known as INSAT, ISRO launches nine satellite for communication and broadcast purposes.

1993: Since 1993, PSLV has launched over 40 satellites from 40 different countries.

2008: First lunar mission - Chandryaan - puts India in an elite club of six nations.

2014: Has a successful mission to Mars. Mission Mangalyan cost 10 times less than the same mission undertaken by the US previously.

2016: Launches low-cost space shuttle reusable launch vehicle at Rs 95 crore.

2016: Launches a record 20 satellites from United States, Canada, Germany and Indonesia.

2016: Creates India's own satellite navigation system IRNSS.

2017: Successfully tests GSLV MK3 to enable India to send man to space by 2020.

2017: Launches 104 satellites in one go - the most by any space agency ever.