﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 10:46
Cow protection is sanctioned in Constitution, Muslims too sacrificed their lives for it: RSS chief

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed his party workers on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi in Pune on Saturday.

In his speech, the RSS chief appealed the 'gau-rakshaks' to not break laws while performing their duties while urging people to take up cow protection without considering religions.

"Cow protection is sanctioned in the Constitution. Rearing of a cow is not a matter of religion. I know many Muslims involved in rearing and protection of cows. There are Muslims who have sacrificed their lives for it," Bhagwat said.

"It is reprehensible that some people have been killed allegedly by 'gau-rakshaks'. In fact, violence of any form is reprehensible. At the same time, many people have been killed by cow smugglers. We must look at the issue of cow protection beyond religion," he said.

"Cows are used more for its urine and dung than milk in our country. For a small farmer to progress, rearing of the cow is a must. Protecting cow and cow-based agriculture is directed by the constitution. Rearing of the cow is not a matter of religion, he said. 

In his speech, Bhagwat also accused the governments of West Bengal and Kerala of indulging in petty politics by lending a helping hand to the anti-national forces. 

Mohan BhagwatVijay DashmiCow protectionMohan Bhagwat cow vigilantismGau rakshaks

