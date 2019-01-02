Issued orders to police for protection to any woman wanting to enter Sabarimala temple: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday confirmed that two female devotees of menstruating age entered the Sabarimala temple.

Speaking on the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that standing orders were issued to the police to provide all possible protection to any woman who wanted to enter the temple.

"Today, two women entered Sabarimala temple. We had issued standing orders to police to provide all possible protection to any woman who wants to enter the temple," CM Vijayan.

The Sabarimala shrine has been shut for purification rituals after two women of menstruating age entered the temple. In a first, two women below the age of 50 entered the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala. This comes after more than two months of the September 28 Supreme Court verdict lifting the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

The apex court had ruled that women of all ages will be allowed to enter the temple to offer prayers. Traditionally, girls and women in the menstruating age group of 10-50 years are barred at the shrine.

The women devotees, Bindu and Kanakdurga, entered and offered prayers at 3.45 am, according to news agency ANI. The women in their 40s were accompanied by police personnel, added ANI. They had tried to visit Sabarimala Temple in December 2018 but failed amidst massive protests.

A video posted by news agency ANI shows the two women wearing black dresses and hurrying towards the shrine. Chantings and prayers can be heard in the premises of the temple.

Protests were held against the state government's decision to implement the SC verdict. Over a dozen women made unsuccessful bids to offer prayers. The BJP and the Congress-led UDF have been up in arms against the manner in which the Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan has been 'trying to use the apex court verdict to dilute the traditions of the temple'.