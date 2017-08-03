IT department now raids Shivakumar's father-in-law's home

Bengaluru: A day after taxmen raided several properties linked to Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar across the country, the Income Tax department have now knocked the doors of his father-in-law's home in Karnataka.

The raid is currently underway, reported news agency ANI.

Yesterday, IT officials raided nearly 64 properties owned by Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar and his family members, recovering Rs 11 crore in cash. Among the properties searched, included a private luxury resort outside Bengaluru, where 44 Gujarat Congress legislators were housed.

Last week, Congress flew the 44 Gujarat MLAs, after reports of BJP offering each of them Rs 15 crore along with ticket to polls along emerged.

The entire exercise sparked an uproar in both the houses of Parliament.

Calling it 'witch-hunt'', Congress claimed that it was an attempt to terrorise the Gujarat MLAs ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha elections, in which senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is fighting a close battle to retain his seat. Six Gujarat Congress legislators and lawmakers have already resigned from the party.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, refuted all allegations of the luxury resort being searched. He said, "This raid should not be linked with any Gujarat poll,this is on a purely economic offence.”